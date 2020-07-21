We will win the war against coronavirus, says Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI : Road transport and highways and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said there is huge investment opportunity in Indian infrastructure across sectors such as railways, roads, airports, banks as well as in small businesses. Speaking at the US-India Business Council’s (USIBC’s) virtual conference--The India Ideas Summit, Gadkari said that while the outbreak of cornavirus across the world has caused disruption, it is a temporary phase.

“Presently, there are problems but it is a temporary phase. I am confident that we will win the war against corona. We will also win economic war. We will convert problems into opportunity," the minister said.

“In present world economic situation…India is the fastest growing economy. We have a big market, and have skilled manpower, such as doctors, software engineers," he said, urging businesses in the US to invest in India.

The government now plans to support small businesses, such as agro and forest MSMEs, food processing industries, and develop blue economy. The minister said that eradication of poverty is the priority for the government as it aims to increase the turnover of village industries, and encourage medium scale units such as agro processing industries, food industries, handloom and handicrafts.

He further added that India is trying to take advantage of the global uncertainty due to the outbreak of the pandemic, by trying to increase country’s export and reducing dependency on imports, thereby also giving push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self reliant country.

