'We will withhold but disagree...', X complies with India's orders to suspend accounts on farmers' protest
X, owned by Elon Musk, complies with Indian government orders to suspend accounts and posts related to farmers' protest. X disagrees with directives, emphasizes freedom of expression, and informs users about actions taken.
X (formerly Twitter), owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has confirmed compliance with executive orders issued by the Indian government demanding the suspension of specific accounts and posts that are allegedly associated with the farmers' Delhi Chalo protest.
