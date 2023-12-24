‘We would be bankrupt soon, if...’ Anand Mahindra on Noida boy's social media post
“We would be bankrupt soon," joked famous industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for being active on social media with inspiring and interesting posts, on X (formerly known as Twitter) while sharing an adorable video of a Noida boy named Cheeku Yadav.
The video has amassed 146.5k views, 2.9k likes, 269 retweets and 138 comments.
The video was originally posted on Cheeku’s Instagram page, run by his father, in July this year. The video has garnered over 7,00,000 views on the popular social media platform.
Social Media Reactions
Netizens are bowled over by the innocence of the little boy. Many were captivated by Cheeku's adorable mix-up of Mahindra cars, and some even expressed their wishes for his innocent words to come true.
“Cheeku's charm is definitely hard to resist!!" wrote an X user
“Cuteness overload and such innocence.. Love it", wrote another
"Sir ek Thar Banti hai when he turns18!!", another X user said.
Some others hoped for Cheeku’s words to come true. “I hope his words can come true. I want to buy two, one for myself and one for my wife," another X user wrote.
