“We would be bankrupt soon," joked famous industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for being active on social media with inspiring and interesting posts, on X (formerly known as Twitter) while sharing an adorable video of a Noida boy named Cheeku Yadav. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mahindra Group chairman on Sunday shared a viral video of little boy Cheeku who innocently believes that Thar and XUV 700 are the same and can be purchased for ₹700. In a 1-minute and 29-second video, the little boy is talking to his father and expresses his desire to buy a Thar for ₹700 only.

The famous industrialist stumbled upon the viral video of this cute exchange between a father and son. Amused with the adorable conversation, Mahindra shared it on X with a rather hilarious caption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Govt asks Indian Olympic Association to form panel for running wrestling body “My friend Sooni Taraporevala sent me this saying “I love Cheeku!" So I watched some of his posts on Insta (@cheekuthenoidakid) and now I love him too. My only problem is that if we validated his claim and sold the Thar for 700 bucks, we’d be bankrupt pretty soon," Mahindra wrote.

The video has amassed 146.5k views, 2.9k likes, 269 retweets and 138 comments.

The video was originally posted on Cheeku’s Instagram page, run by his father, in July this year. The video has garnered over 7,00,000 views on the popular social media platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Covid-19 JN.1 LIVE: India logs 656 new Covid cases, active cases rise to 3,742 Social Media Reactions Netizens are bowled over by the innocence of the little boy. Many were captivated by Cheeku's adorable mix-up of Mahindra cars, and some even expressed their wishes for his innocent words to come true.

“Cheeku's charm is definitely hard to resist!!" wrote an X user

“Cuteness overload and such innocence.. Love it", wrote another {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Sir ek Thar Banti hai when he turns18!!", another X user said.

Some others hoped for Cheeku’s words to come true. “I hope his words can come true. I want to buy two, one for myself and one for my wife," another X user wrote.

