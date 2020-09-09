Weak demand a challenge, need a bold stimulus package, says industry

New Delhi: Weak demand is the foremost challenge confronting India Inc., which calls for a bold stimulus package to energise businesses, said industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) quoting a survey done in August.

Businesses are seeing improvement in operations as the economy is being opened up but a sustained improvement in performance from the setback suffered due to the pandemic will take time, the industry chamber said.

“Till that time, government and regulatory institutions must continue lending strength to businesses through all possible additional measures as well as improvising the already announced set of measures basis feedback from all stakeholders," FICCI said citing the survey it did jointly with Dhruva Advisors, a consultancy.

“In the absence of a major fiscal push on the demand side, we could end up being stuck in a quagmire of low demand and low-income cycle": the statement said quoting its president Sangita Reddy.

The survey showed that 44% of the 166 companies covered in the survey reported in August that their order books have improved after opening up of the economy, compared to 25% of the companies which gave the same feedback in June.

In August 2020, 51% of the companies said that their cashflows have improved against only 21% of the companies reporting in June that cashflows improved due to opening up the economy.

However, weak demand continued to be a big bottleneck with nearly 68% of the companies calling it the biggest challenge. In August, 41% of the companies said their sales were less than half of what was reported in the same month a year ago. Another 21% said that sales in August were between 50%-75% of what was recorded in the same time a year ago.

The industry body said reviving the economy requires a sustained effort, given the 24% GDP contraction in the June quarter, a major blow. “In the absence of a major fiscal push on the demand side, we could end up being stuck in a quagmire of low demand and low-income cycle. If we have to return to the positive growth trajectory, the time for bold and decisive action is now," said Reddy.

By enhancing liquidity in the system, the government should focus on addressing weak demand, which has emerged as the foremost challenge for India Inc, the statement said quoting Dinesh Kanabar, chief executive officer of Dhruva Advisors.

