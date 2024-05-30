Weak global demand, geopolitical tensions could hurt the economy: ADB India head
Climate factors will be crucial as the ongoing heatwave and the progress of the monsoon season will significantly impact agriculture and the rural economy, Oka said
New Delhi: India's economic performance remains robust, but weak demand in advanced economies could hit export growth, while disruptions to oil supplies could raise energy costs and inflation, the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Country Director for India, Mio Oka said.