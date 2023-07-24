Smartphones brace for another lacklustre festive season

“Xiaomi and Realme, two of the largest brands by volume, are likely to remain conservative this festive season, and the entire year. Xiaomi is struggling to pick up their device shipment figures, which has left a void in the market that multiple brands such as Samsung, the Transsion group and homegrown Lava are trying to fill-up. This is for devices in the mainstream market at a price range of around ₹15,000. However, high component costs in the supply chain are preventing brands from lowering the price of 5G smartphones to this point. As a result, buyers looking for 5G phones in the price range of ₹7,000 to ₹12,000 are moving to the second-hand market for their devices," Singh said.