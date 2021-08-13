Wealth creation for future needs is top priority of young Indians: Survey

NEW DELHI : Groww, an online investment platform, announced the findings of a survey on financial independence to commemorate India’s 75th Independence Day. The survey was conducted to gain a deeper understanding of how young Indian millennials and zillennials view investments.

Harsh Jain, chief operating officer and co-founder of Groww, said, “We, at Groww, have witnessed a positive shift in young Indians' minds towards investing. They are highly focused on financial well-being for themselves and their families at a much younger age than their predecessors. The most promising highlight for us is that India’s young investors today are focused on wealth creation. It is evident in the survey that today’s youth have a high appetite for learning and are very educated about available investment options that will help them make the right decisions in their journey towards being financially independent."

Groww conducted a survey in India with over 20,000 respondents between 18 and 30 years of age in the first week of August. The agenda of the survey was to understand financial independence to commemorate India’s 75th Independence Day.

Key findings:

First-time investors leading the chart: According to Groww’s survey, 79.3% respondents began their investment journey less than a year ago during the pandemic. About 18.3% of respondents started investing in the past three years. Only 2.4% respondents have been investing for more than three years and consider themselves as experienced investors.

Investment during the pandemic: The survey also found that 40.2% of Indian youth were willing to invest more now compared with the pre-pandemic times. Further, 26.6% respondents feel that the pandemic had no impact on their investment decisions. Groww’s survey also highlighted that 25.8% of the respondents reduced their investments owing to the reduction in their income. The remaining respondents felt that risk appetite had decreased due to the pandemic.

Financial decision 'influencers': Groww’s survey revealed that friends and colleagues were the most influential when it comes to investment decisions with 30.6% considering their advice followed by news (27.4%), and social media influencers (23.4%). Family and investment agents/advisers were the least influential with only 13.9% and 4.6%, respectively.

Investment goals: It is interesting to note that 59.8% of the respondents feel that wealth creation to secure their future expenses and retirement is the top priority. About 9.5% of respondents are investing to pursue their higher education while 30.7% have invested to fulfil their evolving lifestyle needs such as travel and other personal goals.

Financial independence: According to Groww’s survey, 52.9% of the respondents invest to ensure their financial security as well as that of their families, while 37.3% said that financial independence for them is having the power to decide how they would like to live their lives. About 10% respondents said that securing enough wealth for early retirement signifies financial independence.

The survey also highlighted that the lack of financial knowledge was the main reason for low investments. The survey also showed that low risk appetite is also one of the challenges for making the investment decision. But the bright side is that they are open to understanding the investment nuances and making a well thought-through investment in future.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.