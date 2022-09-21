Wealth inequality in India at an all-time high during covid2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 02:14 AM IST
- Total wealth in India was $14.2 trillion in 2021, up by 1.5 trillion or 12% from 2020, as per the report
NEW DELHI : Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report released on Tuesday showed that the Gini coefficient for India hit a peak of 82.3 in 2020 and remained the same at the end of 2021. The Gini coefficient is a measure of inequality with a higher figure denoting higher levels of inequality.