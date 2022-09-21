Wealth inequality in India at an all-time high during covid

India added 107,000 millionaires in 2021 and accounted for at least 1% of total global millionaires. “The number of millionaires in India is expected to more than double to about 1.6 million by 2026," as per the report. The wealth share of the top 1% Indians increased by 0.1% in 2021 to reach 40.6%. This number has steadily risen from 33.2% in 2000.

