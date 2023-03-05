Wealthy ditch private jets for commercial as covid eases1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Many of India’s wealthiest people are leaving their private bubbles to join commoners on commercial flights, as the pandemic fades and airlines get back into rhythm. These wealthy flyers had retreated to business jets during the pandemic to minimize the risk of catching the virus. According to industry data, a passenger on a regular commercial flight risks infection from at least 280 contact points compared with just 40 when flying on private jets.
