Wealthy ditch private jets for commercial as covid eases

“It is true that during covid, people found it worth spending extra on business jets. As covid goes, they have other options; 80% of people went that way (to commercial flying). But there is a trend towards more charter requirements, and it will increase in the future. So, the demand for business jets is going to grow, not in the manner it grew during covid time, but long term there will be demand," said Rajesh Bali, managing director of the Business Aircraft Operators Association.