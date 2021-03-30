Weapons recovered in Assam's Kokrajhar ahead of PM Modi's visit

L R Bishnoi, Additional director general of police Assam and Inspector General of Police Bodoland Territorial Autonomous District said, "Prime Minister is to visit Kokrajhar on April 1. Due to this, strict security arrangements have been made in the district. The group could have planned to do something big in the jungle. The exact plan is not known. Today, at 6:00 pm, the police team has conducted a search and recovered three AK 56, three AK 56 magazines and 157 rounds of bullets."

