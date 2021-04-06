As the coronavirus infection rages across the globe, Google has relaunched it's quirky "Wear a Mask. Save Lives" Doodle.

Putting a face mask on responsibly, the doodle is leading with example on how to keep oneself and people near us safe. The animated homepage of Google shows characters G-O-O-G-L-E following the social distancing norm too.

Also Read | Why India needs a plan for climate talks

In addition to this, the letter 'L' also is animated as a vaccine syringe.

When one clicks on the letters, the browser directs us to a page with information resources about the pandemic and the preventive steps that can be taken.

"As Covid-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by following these steps," Google said in a message.

Google has a tradition of making iconic doodles to mark significant and historic events.

The new doodle comes in the backdrop of the global Covid-19 caseload reaching 131.6 million on Tuesday.

Cases in India have reached a record high as the country reported over 1 lakh new infections -- the highest since the pandemic broke out -- on Monday. The tally saw a marginal decline on Tuesday.

As many as 96,982 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,26,86,049, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday morning.

In addition to this, 446 more people succumbed to the disease across the country in the same duration, taking the death toll to 1,65,547.

As a result, the number of active cases has reached 7,88,223, inching close to the eight-lakh mark again. There were 7,41,830 active cases in the country on Monday, breaching the seven-lakh count.

As the second wave rages, India has added over one lakh cases to the active tally in three days, the shortest duration so far.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.