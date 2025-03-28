Wear black armband on Alvida Jummah in ‘silent’ protest against Waqf Amendment Bill: AIMPLB tells Muslims

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) appealed to all the Muslims across the country to wear black armbands on Alvida Juma, the last Friday of Ramzan, to protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 proposed by BJP-ruled Centre last year.

In a letter shared on X, the AIMPLB said it is the responsibility of every Muslim in the country to strongly oppose the bill.

“The All India Muslim Personal Law Board appeals to all Muslims to wear a black armband while coming to the mosque on Jumu'atul Wida as a silent and peaceful expression of grief and protest,” the organisation wrote in the letter.

Advertisement

The AIMPLB said, “Alhamdulillah, the strong protests by Muslims at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and Dharna Sthal in Patna have at least caused a stir among BJP's allied parties. Now, a massive protest is also scheduled to take place in Vijayawada on March 29, 2025.”

Advertisement

Also Read | AIMPLB protest against Waqf Bill in New Delhi today

Read More

It called the Waqf Amendment Bill a “sinister conspiracy aimed at depriving Muslims of their Mosques, Eidgahs, Madrasas, Dargahs, Khanqahs, Graveyards, and charitable institutions.”

“If this bill is passed, hundreds of Mosques, Eidgahs, Madrasas, Graveyards, and numerous charitable institutions will be taken away from us,” the AIMPLB said.

The AIMPLB had earlier announced a nationwide “agitation” against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Also Read | Entry of women in mosque is allowed as per Islam, AIMPLB tells SC

Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution against Waqf Bill The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a resolution against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Tamil Nadu CM said that the Waqf Amendment Bill is against Muslims.

"The Central government is inserting schemes that are against state rights, culture, and tradition. In India, various cultures, traditions, and languages are present, but they are doing it with the intention of taking revenge on the states. The Waqf (Amendment) bill is against Muslims," CM Stalin was quoted by ANI as saying in the Assembly. Advertisement

"This Waqf (Amendment) Bill is destroying the rights of Muslims. The Central government never thought about the welfare of the Muslims and their Rights. So we are in the place to pass a resolution against it," CM Stalin added.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.