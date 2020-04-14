To fight against deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. In his address to nation, Narendra Modi thanked each and every citizen for strictly adhering to lockdown norms for the last three weeks.

India's swift and timely action against the global outbreak proved helpful to prevent virus spread in the country, said Modi. Mention must be made that India implemented lockdown when there were 500 COVID-19 cases in the country. The screening of international passengers at various airports had started even before a single case was detected in the country, asserted Modi.

Along with the basic norms like social distancing amid the lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced seven tips to fight against coronavirus. Each and every citizen must help to combat the virus which killed more than 1.6 lakh people globally, said PM Modi.

1) Senior citizens are at risk especially those with pre-existing ailments. All citizens are asked to take extra care of elderly people in this crisis.

2) Face masks are mandatory if you are stepping out of your house, said PM Modi. Everyone should wear face masks across the country. Home-made masks can also be used.

3) Ministry of AYUSH has been providing several tips to remain healthy during the lockdown period. All must follow those tips and build a strong immunity system, said PM Modi.

4) The Centre recently launched Aarogya Setu application to track the coronavirus spread in the country. It uses the location and Bluetooth features of your smartphone to tell you if you are in a high-risk area and even if anyone near you is affected. It is available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store so both iOS and Android users can download it. PM Modi today encouraged all the citizens to use Aarogya Setu.

5) Help the poor and especially those who are in need, said PM Modi.

6) Employers are asked to not fire people from their jobs during the lockdown. "Show empathy to people working in your business", added PM Modi.

7) Health care professionals, essential service workers, delivery boys are the real warriors in this long battle. "Respect the contributions of doctors, healthcare workers, police and essential service providers," Modi reiterated.













