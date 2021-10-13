Alarmed by the number of Covid cases being reported daily in the state, the Mizoram government has launched a statewide campaign to re-sensitise citizens on the importance of wearing masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 infection.

The 10-day ‘All Mask’ campaign was launched by State Health Minister R. Lalthangliana at Aizawl on Tuesday.

During the campaign, people should were masks even at home all the time except during meals and family members should not dine together.

Launching the campaign at a function in Zoram Medical College (ZMC) central library, Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said Covid-19 cases in the state continue to rise and the fatality rate is also growing up fast. He said the daily Covid-19 cases of Mizoram have outnumbered the total number of the seven other Northeastern states taken together several times.

Meanwhile, India added 15,823 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,40,01,743 on Wednesday, while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.06 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The death toll reached 4,51,189 with 226 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 19 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 108 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 2,07,653, the lowest in 214 days

On Monday, Mizoram reported 307 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in over a month since August 24, and four more fatalities.

The tally now stands at 1,06,136, of which 13,408 are active, according to a government bulletin.

