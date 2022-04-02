'Wear mask as long as…': What Maharashtra CM said post lifting the Covid mandate2 min read . 07:26 PM IST
MUMBAI : The Maharashtra Government has lifted Covid-19 restrictions in the state two days ago, including the mask mandate, as the deadly virus cases reduced significantly in the state.
However, on Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that people should be cautious and wear the mask as long as he and his deputy Ajit Pawar continue to wear them.
Speaking at the inauguration of new metro rail lines in the city, the chief minister said though mask is no longer compulsory, we can not let off our guard.
Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated Metro lines 7 and 2A which would cater to Andheri and other western suburbs north of it.
"I saw most people did not wear masks. The only two people who have continued wearing masks since the day of the coronavirus outbreak in the state were me and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar," he said.
"As long as two of us are wearing masks, I would urge people to continue to cover their faces. Mask `sakti' (compulsion) has been relaxed, but we are yet to reach the point of `mask-mukti' (freedom from mask)," the chief minister said.
The precaution would prevent the threat of the next wave of the pandemic, Thackeray added.
New Metro lines inaugurated
On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray flagged off two metro lines - Metro 2A and Metro 7, in Mumbai on Saturday.
Trains on the new Mumbai Metro lines will function between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, State Cabinet Ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde were also present on the occasion.
However, BJP boycotted today's metro inauguration program as the Maharashtra government did not invite BJP leader and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis.
This step taken by the Maharashtra government holds importance as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election is slated to be held this year.
