Wearing cloth mask? You can still get Covid within 20 minutes. Here's what to do

The entry of a new variant of coronavirus is once again making people think twice before reaching out to colourful and reusable cloth masks. According to recent researches by scientists and experts, cloth masks might not provide enough protection against Covid-19. The single-layer cloth masks can block large droplets carrying the virus, but they are not as effective in blocking small aerosols or particles carrying the fatal infection.

The American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists said that N95 masks are the best to offer maximum protection against the transmission of the virus. N95 masks are certified by the US National Institute of Occupational Safety and ealth and have a denser network of fibers than a regular cloth mask. A properly fitted and certified N95 mask can filter up to 95% of the particles in the air.

The American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists said that with the N95 masks, the Covid virus can be transmitted to other people in at least 2.5 hours if the other person is not wearing the mask. If both individuals are wearing N95 masks, then the virus will take 25 hours to spread.

Since many prefer cloth masks for fashion or comfort purposes, the experts have advised to pair up the cloth mask with the surgical models to prevent the transmission of the Covid-19 virus. But simply a cloth mask or a surgical mask won't make much of a difference if the variant is highly transmissible.

Why cloth masks are ineffective amid the Omicron wave of coronavirus?

As per the scientists, Omicron is arguably the most transmissible variant of coronavirus so far. People who have taken both doses, as well as, third dose, are also getting infected from the new variant of coronavirus. Therefore, the crucial thing is to follow the Covid Appropriate Behaviour and shun all the callousness even if you are fully vaccinated.

Data reveals that if two persons are not wearing the mask and one of them is Covid positive, then the infection will spread in 15 minutes. If the second person wears a cloth mask, then the virus will spread in 20 minutes. If both are wearing cloth masks, then the infection will spread in 27 minutes. Still, good filtration is useless if the mask doesn’t cover your nose and mouth properly.

Canadians are already being advised to ditch single-layer clothes masks in favour of tighter fitted ones.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!