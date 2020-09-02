“Emphasis has to be on review and caution. This opening up will need to be reviewed. If we find that resumption of operations isn’t resulting to social distancing, crowding then we will have no option but to review these decisions. While we welcome the decision to resumption of services but we will have to continue to take caution and care. Resumption of economic activity is important but has to be done in a calibrated manner. We need the cooperation of the public and the commuters to ensure that prescribed norms are followed," Puri said.