Wearing of masks in crowded places could be made mandatory in Maha again: Health minister

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Urging the people to wear masks voluntarily to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Rajesh Tope said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to hold a meeting with the district collectors soon to discuss the issue with them
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi and other parts of the country, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope today said the state government could make wearing of masks in crowded places mandatory again in the state amid rising COVID-19 cases as a precautionary measure.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi and other parts of the country, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope today said the state government could make wearing of masks in crowded places mandatory again in the state amid rising COVID-19 cases as a precautionary measure.
Urging the people to wear masks voluntarily to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Tope said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to hold a meeting with the district collectors soon to discuss the issue with them
Urging the people to wear masks voluntarily to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Tope said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to hold a meeting with the district collectors soon to discuss the issue with them
"I feel this decision (about making wearing of masks compulsory in public places) could be taken after the meeting," the minister said
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I feel this decision (about making wearing of masks compulsory in public places) could be taken after the meeting," the minister said
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tope said Delhi has not only made masks mandatory but also imposed a fine of ₹500 for violations. Even the mask restrictions are back in NCR districts adjoining Delhi, the minister added.
Tope said Delhi has not only made masks mandatory but also imposed a fine of ₹500 for violations. Even the mask restrictions are back in NCR districts adjoining Delhi, the minister added.
Maharashtra had done away all COVID-19 related restrictions on 2 April on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa, the Marathi New Year.
Maharashtra had done away all COVID-19 related restrictions on 2 April on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa, the Marathi New Year.
Separately, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 100 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,59,433, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,562 with no fresh fatality, Maharashtra health department officials said. So far, 1,039,322 people have been discharged post the Covid-19 recovery, including 85 in the last 24 hours, leaving Mumbai with 549 active cases, the officials added.
Separately, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 100 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,59,433, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,562 with no fresh fatality, Maharashtra health department officials said. So far, 1,039,322 people have been discharged post the Covid-19 recovery, including 85 in the last 24 hours, leaving Mumbai with 549 active cases, the officials added.