Wearing of masks in crowded places could be made mandatory in Maha again: Health minister

Separately, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 100 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,59,433, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,562 with no fresh fatality, Maharashtra health department officials said. So far, 1,039,322 people have been discharged post the Covid-19 recovery, including 85 in the last 24 hours, leaving Mumbai with 549 active cases, the officials added.

