Wearing seat belts compulsory for driver, passengers from 1 Nov: Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police on Friday said that it will be madatory for driver and co-passengers to wear seat belts from 1 November 2022.
In a notification, the Mumbai Police said that whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punishable.
The notification further stated that all motor vehicle which do not have seat belts facility have to install the seat belts for all the commuters. The due date for all to comply to this has been set at November 1, 2022.
"All motor vehicle drivers and all commuters in vehicles, whoever travels on the road of Mumbai City are hereby informed that, it will be mandatory for drivers and all passengers to wear seat belts while traveling from 01/11/2022. Otherwise, action will be taken under section 194(B)(1) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019," read the notification.
The Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highway issued draft rules making it mandatory for car makers to install seat belt alarms in all seats of the cars.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that from now on wearing seat belts would be mandatory for all passengers in a car, including those on rear seats, and flouting the rule will attract penalty.
He also informed that the safety alarms that typically beep when those on the front seats don't wear the seat belts, will now be do the same for rare seat passengers as well. The Union minister clarified that the new rule will be applicable to all kinds of cars - small and big.
