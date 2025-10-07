Weather alert! Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall, check IMD's forecast for national capital, other parts

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday afternoon as the skies darkened, taking many commuters and others by surprise.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for the national capital, forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning.

The Met Department further stated that moderate thunderstorms with lightning, hail, and wind speeds ranging between 40–60 kmph are likely over parts of central, southwest, west, northwest, and north Delhi, as well as its neighbouring states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, over the next few hours.

Watch rain visuals from Delhi NCR:

IMD forecast: “Moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at the entire Delhi and NCR, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Farukhnagar (Haryana), Bagpat, Khekra (UP),” the weather agency said.

“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Fatehabad, Panipat, Gannaur, Jhajjar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana), Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Pilakhua, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad (UP) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Viratnagar, Rajgarh, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji, Dholpur (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours,” it added.

The IMD forecast light rain during the day due to the impact of a Western Disturbance affecting the region.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 AM on Tuesday, the city's primary weather station, Safdarjung, recorded 12.6 mm of rainfall, while the Palam and Ridge stations received 11 mm and 11.7 mm, respectively, according to the IMD.

Delhi weather forecast for the next 2 days: On Wednesday, Delhi is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 31-33°C and 20-22°C, respectively, with both temperatures remaining near normal. The predominant surface winds are forecasted to blow from the northeast direction at speeds of 5-10 kmph during the morning.

Winds will gradually increase to 10-15 kmph from the northwest direction during the afternoon and remain at 10-15 kmph from the northwest direction during the evening and night, according to IMD.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the city is expected to experience a mainly clear sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 31-33°C and 20-22°C, respectively, with both temperatures near normal. The predominant surface winds are expected to blow from the northwest direction at speeds of 5-10 kmph during the morning.

Winds will increase to 10-15 kmph from the northwest direction during the afternoon and remain at 10-15 kmph from the northwest direction during the evening and night, according to the IMD.