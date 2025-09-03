Weather alert: IMD issues green & yellow alerts for Delhi, Gurugram, Noida; check forecast for Punjab, J&K

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued green and yellow alerts for different parts of Delhi, predicting more rainfall on Wednesday.

Delhi-NCR The weather department said an intense spell of rain was likely over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Delhi’s primary weather station at Safdarjung reported 19.8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am. Palam recorded 9.1 mm, Lodhi Road 11.4 mm, Ridge 28.2 mm, and Ayanagar 5.7 mm rainfall.

In its forecast for September 3, the IMD said: “The maximum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 31 to 33°C.”

“The maximum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 3°C. The predominant surface wind will likely be from the southeast direction with a wind speed of up to 10-15 kmph during the afternoon hours. The wind speed will decrease, becoming less than 10 kmph from the southeast direction during the evening and night.”

Forecast for September 4: Generally cloudy sky. Possibility of one or two spells of very light to light rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 32 to 34°C and 23 to 25°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 3°C and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the southeast direction with a wind speed of up to 08-12 kmph during morning hours. The wind speed will gradually increase, becoming less than 15 kmph from the northeast direction in the afternoon. The wind speed will decrease becoming less than 12 kmph from the northeast direction during the evening and night.

Forecast for September 5: Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of very light to light rain/thundershowers at many places, with the possibility of moderate rain at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 32 to 34°C and 23 to 25°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 3°C and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C. The predominant surface wind will likely to be from the southeast direction with a wind speed of up to 15-20 kmph during morning hours. The wind speed will gradually increase, becoming less than 25 kmph from the east direction in the afternoon. The wind speed will decrease becoming less than 18 kmph from the northeast direction during the evening and night.

Other States In the past 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places over the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, J&K, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala.

The weather department has forecast very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on 3 September.

Jammu & Kashmir

According to the IMD, districts under red alert in Jammu & Kashmir include Poonch, Mirpur, Rajouri, Reasi, Jammu, Ramban, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, Doda, and Kishtwar. In Punjab, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Nawashahr, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Barnala, and Sangrur are under red alert.

Between 8:30 am on Tuesday and 5:30 am on Wednesday, several regions in Jammu & Kashmir witnessed significant rainfall. The highest was recorded in Reasi at 203 mm, followed closely by Katra at 193 mm, Batote at 157.3 mm, Doda at 114 mm, and Baderwah at 96.2 mm. Jammu city itself received 81 mm, while other stations such as Banihal (95 mm), Ramban (82 mm), Kokernag (68.2 mm), and Pahalgam (55 mm) also saw heavy rainfall.

Uttarakhand In Uttarakhand, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue from 3 to 9 September.

Punjab and Haryana Several parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with the Meteorological Department issuing fresh warnings for thunderstorms and lightning across multiple districts.

While Punjab is expected to see a slight weakening of monsoon activity in the coming days, a red alert has been issued for both North and South Haryana and Chandigarh as well

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Centre, heavy rain is very likely to lash parts of Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Mohali, Chandigarh, and Kharar in Punjab.

In Haryana, the situation appears more intense. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain are very likely in districts such as Nuh, Taoru, Ballabgarh, Sohna, Gurugram, Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Ganaur, Samalkha, Bapouli, Gharaunda, Karnal, Israna, Panipat, and Nilokheri. Moderate rainfall, coupled with thunderstorms, has been forecast in a wider belt covering areas including Firozpur Jhirka, Punahana, Hodal, Hathin, Palwal, Rewari, Pataudi, Jhajjar, Berikhas, Sampla, Rohtak, Indri, Thanesar, Gohana, Safidon, Asandh, and Radaur.

Himachal Pradesh Fresh devastation due to rain was witnessed in Himachal Pradesh, where rescue personnel recovered four more bodies from the debris of a landslide in Mandi district.

Moderate to heavy rains continued to lash parts of Himachal, where Naina Devi received 136 mm of rain since Tuesday night, Jot 100.6 mm, Pachhad 77 mm, Kothi 68.4 mm, Chamba 66 mm, Bilaspur 60.4 mm, Rohru 60 mm, Manali 57 mm, Palampur 52.6 mm, Kasauli 49.5 mm, Kandaghat and Dadahu 48 mm each, Sarahan 44.5 mm, Solan 43.6 mm, Kahu 43.5 and Malraon 40 mm.

The local Met office has issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of the state on Wednesday.

Mandi, Una, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Solan are under red alert.