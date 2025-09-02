Weather Alert! IMD issues Orange alert for Delhi, Gurugram, Noida amid heavy rains; traffic police shares advisory

Delhi NCR Rain Warning: Rainfall returned to major parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday afternoon after a brief pause as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rain alert for the national capital and surrounding areas.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued traffic warning due to waterlogging in parts of Delhi and notified about the closure of the Old Iron Bridge.

IMD issue Orange alert for Delhi, Gurugram, Noida

In its latest update, the IMD issued an orange alert for parts of Delhi including North Delhi, New Delhi, Central Delhi, South Delhi, South East Delhi, North East Delhi, East Delhi and Shahdara, predicting moderate to intense rains accompanied by thunderstorms.

A yellow alert has been issued for West Delhi, North West Delhi and South West Delhi, with the IMD predicting light to moderate rainfall in these areas.

An orange alert has been issued for Gurugram, with the IMD forecast for moderate to intense rains. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Noida too, predicting heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Ghaziabad and Faridabad also remain under IMD orange alert for rains.

Delhi Rains: Old Iron Bridge closed, Delhi Police issues advisory Traffic and public movement near the Loha Pul was halted until 5 pm today after the Yamuna River crossed the danger mark of 205.33 meters due to heavy rainfall across the National Capital Region (NCR).

In an advisory on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said that the Old Loha Pul will be closed till further orders, advising commuters to avoid the route.

Traffic diversions have been put in place at Hanuman Setu, Bela Road (behind Red Fort), and the east and west sides of the Old Iron Bridge.

"Traffic will be diverted via Hanuman Setu, Raja Ram Kohli Marg and Geeta Colony Road. Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel," the advisory said.

Vehicles from ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Old Delhi Railway Station, and the Red Fort side will be diverted via Hanuman Setu to Outer Ring Road to a loop from Raja Ram Kohli Marg to Geeta Colony Road. Traffic from Rajghat and Shanti Van (via Bela Road) will be diverted from Bela Road T-point on Ring Road to Shanti Van Chowk to Raja Ram Kohli Marg and finally Geeta Colony Road.

From the northeast Delhi side, including Shahdara, Seelampur and Shastri Park, motorists will be diverted via Pushta Road to a loop on Raja Ram Kohli Marg and the Ring Road, the police said.

Traffic from east Delhi areas such as Akshardham, Mayur Vihar and Pandav Nagar will be diverted from Geeta Colony Flyover to Geeta Colony Road T-point to Geeta Colony Flyover to Shanti Van Chowk and Ring Road (MGM).