Weather Alert: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, red for Raigad and Konkan for July 24— check forecast for Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days for Mumbai and the Konkan region of Maharashtra.

It issued an orange alert for the state capital and a red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in the Konkan region.

The Konkan region and ghat areas in Maharashtra will receive heavy downpour due to a low-pressure formation in the Bay of Bengal, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

"In the next 24 hours, a low-pressure area is forming in the Bay of Bengal, and its impact will be visible in the Konkan region of Maharashtra," RMC official Shubhangi Bhute said.

Orange Alert The weather department has issued the orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday.

A yellow alert was issued for the three districts on Friday.

Red alert The IMD has sounded the red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday.

The red alert has been maintained for the three districts on Friday also.

The Met department has issued a red alert for ghat areas of Satara, Pune and Kolhapur districts on Thursday, and the ghat regions of Satara and Pune on Friday.

IMD predicts heavy rain in south Bengal The IMD on Wednesday forecast heavy rain in south Bengal from July 24 to 28 owing to the likely formation of a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in some sub-Himalayan districts from July 25 to 28, the IMD said.

Districts including North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places.

Other south Bengal districts may also receive isolated heavy showers during the period.