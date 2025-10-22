Weather alert: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain warning in six Andhra districts - check forecast for Tamil Nadu

The Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the northern Sri Lanka coast, has moved northwest and is expected to develop into a depression by October 22.

In response, the Met Department issued a red alert for the districts of Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati, and Chittoor, and an orange alert for Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Satyasai districts, PTI reported.

A red alert signals the possibility of 'heavy to extremely heavy' rainfall exceeding 20 cm within 24 hours, while an orange alert indicates 'very heavy' rainfall ranging between 11 and 20 cm.

Due to the impact of the low-pressure system, the Met Department warned of extremely heavy rain in isolated parts of Nellore, Prakasam, Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts.

Earlier, IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty said, “A low pressure area has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a depression tomorrow afternoon and move towards the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts. The system is unlikely to have a direct impact on Odisha, but rainfall activity is likely to occur over the state for the next seven days. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 km/hr) is expected at isolated places in many districts…”

The Met Department noted that the weather system lay over southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast at 5.30 am on Wednesday. "While moving northwestwards, there is a possibility for the (weather system's) intensification into a depression over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 12 hours," said the Met Department in a press release.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu Thereafter, it is likely to move across north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent 12 hours. It also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Sri Sathyasai, Anantapur, Nandyal, Kurnool and Bapatla districts.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha reviewed the situation with Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) officials. "Unless it is necessary, people should avoid journeys as squally winds are likely," said Anitha in a press release.

Alerting officials, Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad instructed them to shift people living in low-lying areas to safer places. He directed officials to ensure that fishermen do not venture into the sea for fishing, according to PTI.

Chennai, Oct 22 (ANI): Trees uprooted in the Choolaimedu area due to heavy rainfall, in Chennai on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain cautioned people against taking shelter under trees and large hoardings.

"People living in low-lying areas should take precautions. Do not attempt to cross overflowing roads and streams," Jain said in an official release.

IMD issues a warning for areas of the Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea: Wind warning: Squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to increas,e becoming 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph till 23rd October, said IMD in an official release.

Squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is prevailing along & off Tamil Nadu & south Andhra Pradesh coasts. It is likely to increase, becoming 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph from evening of today, the 22nd October till 23rd October.

Sea conditions: Sea condition is rough over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the central Bay of Bengal, and likely to become rough to very rough thereafter till 23rd October, said IMD.

Pudukkottai, Oct 22 (ANI): A view of the waterlogging after heavy rainfall, in Pudukottai on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

Sea condition is rough along & off Tamil Nadu & south Andhra Pradesh coasts, and thereafter likely to become rough to very rough from the evening of today, the 22nd October, till 23rd October.

Fishermen's Warning: Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Southwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal till 23rd October. Those fishermen out at sea should return to the coast.