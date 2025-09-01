Weather Alert: IMD issues red alert for Punjab, 4 other states; predicts heavy rain in Delhi. Check forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains at isolated places in Delhi today, 1 September, while issuing red and yellow warnings for various states. This comes after several parts of India experienced intense downpour last month.

IMD issues red alert for the following states: Punjab Haryana Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand West Uttar Pradesh IMD issues yellow alert for mentioned below states Jammu and Kashmir Rajasthan Eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh Delhi-NCR weather According to the nowcast weather forecasting agency website, the orange alert was issued in Delhi which was active till 5:45 pm. It was in place for Faridabad, Noida and Gurugram. Ghaziabad was put under yellow warning. The district-wise alert on the IMD's website dated September 1 stated an orange alert has been issued for Gurugram and Faridabad for tomorrow, while no warning has been issued for Delhi.

Based on past patterns, September usually sees around 123.5mm of rainfall, though last year was an outlier with 200mm recorded. If there's another surplus this year, it could push Delhi's total annual rainfall past the 1,000mm threshold, HT reported. At 8:30 a.m., humidity levels were recorded at 90 per cent. The city's air quality was rated as satisfactory, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 60, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), PTI report said.

Punjab weather Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts in Punnjab are heavily affected by floods. "Punjab received deficient rainfall multiple times in the past couple of decades, but this year it recorded the highest rainfall figures for August in the last 25 years,” HT quoted the IMD’s monthly report as saying.

Heavy rainfall is expected in many districts of Punjab, comprising Malerkotla, Samana, Patiala, Nabha, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh, Mohali, Rampura Phul, Bassi Pathana, Khanna, Payal, Kharar, Khamanon, Ludhiana (East and West), Chamkaur Sahib, Samrala, Rupnagar, Bagha Purana, Faridkot, Moga, Zira, Shahkot, Sultanpur Lodhi, Khadur Sahib, Nihal Singhwala, Raikot, Jagraon, Phillaur, Nakodar, Phagwara, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Balachaur, Anandpur Sahib, Garhshankar, Nangal, Hoshiarpur, Baba Bakala, Batala, Bhulath and Dasua.

IMD forecast today “Heavy to very heavy at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, east Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan,” IMD said.

It added, “Heavy rain at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi. Thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Gusty winds of 30-40 KMPH at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir.”

“Heavy to very Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over Northwest India during next 3 days with isolated Extremely heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh on 01st September,” the IMD further said.

Past 24 hours across various states Over the past 24 hours, ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall of approximately 21 cm was reported at isolated locations in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, West Rajasthan, and Telangana. Very heavy rain, ranging from 12 to 20 cm, was observed in isolated areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan, the report added.