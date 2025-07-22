Weather Alert! IMD issues very heavy rainfall warning for THESE states over next six days — check forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert for Telangana, predicting very heavy rainfall, while forecasting an orange alert for Jammu and Kashmir, coastal Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, and coastal Goa between July 22 and 28.

The Met department also issued a heavy rainfall warning and an orange alert for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Delhi and Assam.

The IMD issued a yellow alert for states like Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, and Kerala. It forecast heavy rains in these areas between July 22 and 28.

Here are IMD predictions region-wise: South peninsular India: For this region, the IMD predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Telangana. The Met Department also issued a red alert for Telangana on July 22.

Other places where heavy rains are likely between July 22 and 28 include Kerala & Mahe, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep. It added that strong surface winds – speed reaching 40-50 kmph – are very likely over South Peninsular India during the next 5 days.

West India This region is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days. Isolated places over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Gujarat could receive heavy rains from July 22-28.

East India In the region, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand during the next 5 days.

Northwest India Between July 22 and 28, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan in Northwest India.

Northeast India According to the IMD forecast, moderate rainfall at many places, accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning, are likely to continue over Northeast India during the next 7 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura between July 22 and 28.