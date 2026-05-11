Weather alert: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala this week; heatwave to prevail in Rajasthan

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, as well as South Interior Karnataka on Friday and Saturday. Kerala and Mahe are expected to receive heavy rain from Thursday to Saturday.

Hailstorms are forecast in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday, and in Uttarakhand on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said, adding that the heatwave conditions are expected to persist in isolated areas of Rajasthan, Gujarat and western Madhya Pradesh over the next four to five days.

The weather office also said isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40–60 kmph are likely across northwest India between Monday and Friday.

The IMD has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty to squally winds of 40–60 kmph over Jharkhand and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Monday to Sunday.

Similar weather conditions are expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha between Monday and Friday, and over Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar from Monday to Thursday, it mentioned.

The IMD also said isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Thursday to Saturday, and in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from Tuesday to Thursday. Hailstorms may occur in isolated parts of Bihar on Tuesday. Chhattisgarh is expected to receive isolated light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30–50 kmph between Wednesday and Friday, it further said.

On Northeast weather, IMD stated, “Scattered to Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning gusty winds (speed reaching 30-50 kmph) likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 11th-15th; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 13th – 15th, and with lightning over Arunachal Pradesh during 12th - 15th, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 11th & 12th May.”

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 13th – 17th, Arunachal Pradesh on 17th May with Isolated heavy rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 15th – 17th, Assam & Meghalaya on 12th, Arunachal Pradesh during 13th -16th May,” it added.

Rajasthan weather According to the IMD, maximum temperatures in parts of southwest Rajasthan are currently hovering between 45°C and 47°C, with Barmer recording 46.8°C on Sunday, reported PTI. The weather office said both daytime and nighttime temperatures are likely to rise slightly across most parts of the state in the coming days.

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Heatwave conditions along with unusually warm nights are expected to affect parts of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions over the next four to five days. Southeastern Rajasthan may also see temperatures in the range of 43°C to 45°C, with similar weather conditions.