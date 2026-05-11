Weather alert: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala this week; heatwave to prevail in Rajasthan

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, as well as South Interior Karnataka on Friday and Saturday. Kerala and Mahe are expected to receive heavy rain from Thursday to Saturday.

Hailstorms are forecast in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday, and in Uttarakhand on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said, adding that the heatwave conditions are expected to persist in isolated areas of Rajasthan, Gujarat and western Madhya Pradesh over the next four to five days.

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The weather office also said isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40–60 kmph are likely across northwest India between Monday and Friday.

The IMD has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty to squally winds of 40–60 kmph over Jharkhand and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Monday to Sunday.

Similar weather conditions are expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha between Monday and Friday, and over Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar from Monday to Thursday, it mentioned.

The IMD also said isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Thursday to Saturday, and in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from Tuesday to Thursday. Hailstorms may occur in isolated parts of Bihar on Tuesday. Chhattisgarh is expected to receive isolated light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30–50 kmph between Wednesday and Friday, it further said.

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On Northeast weather, IMD stated, “Scattered to Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning gusty winds (speed reaching 30-50 kmph) likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 11th-15th; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 13th – 15th, and with lightning over Arunachal Pradesh during 12th - 15th, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 11th & 12th May.”

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 13th – 17th, Arunachal Pradesh on 17th May with Isolated heavy rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 15th – 17th, Assam & Meghalaya on 12th, Arunachal Pradesh during 13th -16th May,” it added.

Rajasthan weather According to the IMD, maximum temperatures in parts of southwest Rajasthan are currently hovering between 45°C and 47°C, with Barmer recording 46.8°C on Sunday, reported PTI. The weather office said both daytime and nighttime temperatures are likely to rise slightly across most parts of the state in the coming days.

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Heatwave conditions along with unusually warm nights are expected to affect parts of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions over the next four to five days. Southeastern Rajasthan may also see temperatures in the range of 43°C to 45°C, with similar weather conditions.

At the same time, parts of the Bikaner division, the Shekhawati region, and northern areas of the Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions could experience cloudy skies, dust storms with winds of 40–50 kmph, and light drizzle over the next 48 hours, the IMD said.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X