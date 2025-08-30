Weather alert: IMD predicts heavy rains in Jammu Kashmir and northern India, issues orange alerts in THESE states

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a heavy rain warning for east Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, south-west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, east Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, north coastal Odisha, and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from this, the Met Department also predicted heavy rains over east Jammu & Kashmir, sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, north Bihar, east Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Island area.

In past 24 hours, Jammu's Udhampur received 85 mm of rainfall, said IMD.

As per the IMD forecast, there would be light to moderate rainfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The IMD also issued orange alerts for selected regions in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

Cloudburst in Jammu's Ramban: Earlier in the day, three people died while two others are missing after a cloudburst struck a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

According to details, complied by PTI, the cloudburst triggered flash floods in the mountainous Rajgarh, located about 25 kilometres from the district headquarters.

The officials added that the rescuers have found the bodies of three people, including two women, who were washed away by the floods.

Amit Shah likely to visit Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to arrive in Jammu on a two-day tour of Jammu region on Sunday to review the situation following the recent record rain that left more than 110 persons, mostly pilgrims, dead and 32 others missing.

This will be Shah's second visit to Jammu in three months after he visited the region on May 29-30.

He is likely to reach the Raj Bhavan in Jammu on August 31 and chair a joint meeting of officers to review the overall situation, including the damage caused by flash floods in the border areas.

Shah is also likely to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas, including the border outposts and fencing.