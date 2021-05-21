The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and and gusty winds with speed of 30-60 in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. In its latest update posted on Twitter, the weather department said that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and few places of NCR (Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) .

In Haryana, rain is likely to occur over Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipt, Fatehabad, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Siwani, Tosham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Loharu, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Aurangabad, and Palwal.

In UP, the department has predicted rain in Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Pilakhua, Sahaswan, Narora, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, and Barsana.

Rajasthan's Kotputli, Bhiwari, Alwar, and Tizara may also witness light to moderate rainfall.

In a detailed bulletin, the IMD on Thursday said that due to likely favorable metrological conditions, southwest monsoon was likely to advance into South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 21. "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands till 23 May and its intensity likely to decrease thereafter," it said.

The department also informed that a low pressure area was very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal around May 22. "It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by 24th May 2021. It very likely to move northwestwards and reach north Bay of Bengal near Odisha-West Bengal Coast around 26th May morning," the IMD said.

