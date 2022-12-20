Weather alert: IMD predicts very dense fog for next few days

Dense to very dense fog is likely to present in whole of North India due to high ratio of moisture and inability of low speed winds to fade it away. Indo-Gangetic plains will experience heavy fog in many places or some pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, etc. Dense fog will mainly exist in late night and early morning hours of the day, informed Meteorological department.

