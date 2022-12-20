Weather alert: IMD predicts very dense fog for next few days

Weather alert: IMD predicts very dense fog for next few days2 min read . 07:51 AM IST
Season's first dense fog hit Delhi and other parts of North India affecting railway operation. IMD has predicted very dense fog for next few days
After the season's first fog hit Delhi and other north Indian states, IMD has issued an advisory of dense fog for the next five days. On Monday, Delhi and its neighbouring states saw visibility plummeting to 150 metres.
In the wake of dense thick fog, around 20 trains were delayed by 15 minutes to 2 hours, a railway official told PTI. However, the flights from Delhi airport operated without any delay due to the implementation of Low Visibility Procedures for four hours starting from midnight.
The weather forecasting agency, Indian Meteorological Department said the Indo-Gangetic plains are likely to witness “dense to very dense" fog in the coming five days causing flights and trains cancellation. The national capital recorded 7.2 degrees Celsius of minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory.
"Fog affecting train movement today. We have taken precautionary measures. Speed restrictions are put in place in such conditions. Safety is our priority. Passengers are informed about schedules through announcements and other means," a northern railway spokesperson told the news agency.
As of now, there has been no impact on flight operations in Delhi. The capital's airport is currently operating the low visibility procedure, stated a tweet from Delhi Airport's official Twitter account. It also advised travellers to constantly check their flight status.
Satellite images of the day revealed a thick layer of fog extending from Punjab to east Uttar Pradesh across Haryana and Delhi, stated IMD. Apart from Delhi airport, air visibility dropped to 150-200 metres at the Palam airport between 3.30 am and 6 am. With rising sun, visibility improved by 350 metres by 7 am. Apart from this, Met office reported low visibility levels of 25 to 50 metres in Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow, and Bahraich early morning.
In the wake of dense fog like conditions in North India, IMD has issued an advisory for driving on highways. Driving can be riskier on highways and roads due to the pertaining weather conditions.
"Likely train delays, diversons and cancellations. Airport operations are likely to be affected with flight delays and cancellations," it said.
Dense to very dense fog is likely to present in whole of North India due to high ratio of moisture and inability of low speed winds to fade it away. Indo-Gangetic plains will experience heavy fog in many places or some pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, etc. Dense fog will mainly exist in late night and early morning hours of the day, informed Meteorological department.
Apart from risk of travelling in low visibility, IMD has also cited some health issues arising due to long exposure to fog. It can cause wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath among asthma patients. People may also complain of eye irritation or infection
Travellers were advised by the Met department to carry essential items like water and medicine on long journeys.
According to the weather forecast agency, fog is categorised as very dense when visibility is between 0 to 50 metres. Visibility beetween 51 and 200 metres identifies fog as dense. Moderate fog is identified with a visibility of 201 to 500.Whereas, 501 metres to 1,000 metres of visibility is present in shallow fog conditions.and 1,000 shallow.
(With inputs from PTI)
