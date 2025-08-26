Weather Alert! Rains and flood wreak havoc in Jammu, Himachal; IMD issues red alert for THESE states - check forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms for several districts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The heavy rain warning has been issued over these states for the next two hours.

“Red nowcast warning valid for next 2hours with possibility of heavy spells (> 15mm/hr) with thunderstorms for most districts of Jammu & Kashmir, some districts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and coastal Andhra Pradesh,” the weather agency.

Check the full IMD forecast here: The Met Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Northwest India, with extremely heavy falls over the Jammu region and northwest Punjab today, August 26.

However, the very heavy rains are likely to reduce to heavy rainfall during the subsequent five days.

In its latest forecast, the IMD said isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Punjab during the next 7 days.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan are likely to experience heavy rainfall from 29 August to 1 September.

The weather agency has also predicted light/moderate rainfall at most/many places over Northwest India, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, likely over the Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, during the next seven days.

Chenab River crosses danger mark in Ramban Amid a red alert for heavy rains in Jammu, the Chenab River, and almost all the rivers and streams in Jammu have been flowing above or close to the danger mark, submerging a number of low-lying areas and roads in the city and elsewhere.

On Tuesday, heavy rains lashed Jammu division for the third consecutive day, suspending traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.