Weather Alert! Rains in Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru bring relief from scorching heat; check forecast

Bengaluru weather forecast

Bengaluru has already been reeling under heavy rains for the past few weeks. However, from Sunday, April 20, the weather in Bengaluru is expected to gradually clear, with partly cloudy skies likely to prevail through at least Tuesday, April 23. Although conditions will turn drier, temperatures are expected to stay steady, with daytime highs around 33°C and nighttime lows near 21°C.