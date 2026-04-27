Weather tomorrow: Delhi to get respite from heatwave? IMD predicts light rainfall, thunderstorm

Delhi-NCR witnessed thunderstorms and gusty winds on Monday, bringing some relief from scorching heat. The India Meteorological Department predicted cloudy skies and light rainfall over the next two days. A yellow alert has also been issued in Delhi NCR on April 29.

The IMD alert for April 29 read, "Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of very light/ light rain accompanied by thunderstorm/ lightning/strong winds, reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph during the day."

Meanwhile, Skymet official Mahesh Palawat also predicted rainfall in parts of North India in the coming days.

He told PTI, "There is a cyclonic circulation over adjoining central Pakistan, northwest Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana."

"It is currently strong and moving towards north-east India. Parts of Rajasthan and Haryana may receive rainfall tonight, and the system is expected to reach Delhi on Tuesday and persist till April 30," Palawat said.

Delhi weather on April 28 As per the IMD, Delhi-NCR is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy weather towards the afternoon on April 28.

"A spell of very light rain/drizzle accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph during afternoon/evening," the IMD added.

It has been forecast that the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be 40°C to 42°C and 27°C to 29°C, respectively. The minimum temperature is likely to be above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at many places, and maximum temperatures will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over Delhi on April 28.

Cloudy skies are likely to persist till April 30. The IMD warned that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds, along with dust-raising surface winds, are likely.

However, heatwave conditions are still expected, even though temperatures are projected to remain above normal.

Thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds are likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana as well. Isolated hailstorm activity is likely over Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

With the upcoming change in weather, the IMD has advised people to avoid taking shelter under trees, staying clear of concrete walls, floors, water bodies, and electrical conductors. It is also recommended to unplug electronic devices and remain alert for worsening weather conditions.

Delhi sees 140% rise in fire calls in April. Here's why Fire incidents surged sharply in the national capital, with the Delhi Fire Services responding to over 3,200 calls this month until April 26, even as daily calls have risen by around 140 per cent compared to the pre-April period, PTI reported.

Before April, the department was receiving around 70 to 80 calls daily, which has now increased to nearly 190 to 200 calls per day, especially since last Monday, amid the ongoing spell of heat, an official said.

"Heat alone is not the only factor, but it is certainly a major contributing one," a DFS official told PTI, adding that as temperatures rise, the load on electrical infrastructure increases significantly.

"Air conditioners run continuously, wiring heats up, and transformers operate under stress, which raises the chances of short circuits and fire incidents," the official explained.

The official further added that the weather is also extremely dry at this time, which compounds the vulnerability, making even a small spark dangerous.