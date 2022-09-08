Bengaluru to witness more rain, floods this week. Check full IMD forecast

Bengaluru to witness more rain, floods this week. Check full IMD forecast2 min read . 07:36 AM IST
While the flood water has started to recede in some parts of Bengaluru, the worst is not over for the IT capital yet, with the weather bureau predicting heavy rainfall over south interior Karnataka, including the city, for the next two days.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over a few places in coastal and south interior Karnataka on September 8-9 and interior Karnataka on September 9-10, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
"A cyclonic circulation lies over interior Karnataka and neighbourhood. A trough runs from cyclonic circulation over east-central and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal to north Kerala across Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka," it said.
While experts have attributed the flooding in IT capital to encroachments on the stormwater drain and water bodies which impede the flow of rainwater, excess rain has also played its part.
The chaos over the past few days has raised questions over poor urban planning as the fast-growing city expanded over the years, and on climate change. Bengaluru administration has identified more than 50 areas in Bengaluru that have been encroached upon by high-end villas and apartments.
According to IMD data, the Bengaluru City observatory recorded 251.4 mm of rainfall in the last four days, including 131.6 mm on Sunday, the highest 24-hour precipitation in September in 34 years.
Before this, the observatory gauged 132.6 mm on September 26, 2014. The all-time high is 177.6 mm recorded on September 12, 1988, senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said.
The Bengaluru HAL Airport Observatory recorded 271.2 mm of rainfall during this period, including 123.8 mm on Sunday.
The Bengaluru KIAL Observatory reported 158 mm of precipitation in the last four days, including 109.6 on Sunday.
According to the IMD data, Bengaluru Rural gauged 752.3mm of rainfall against a normal of 303.5mm between September 1 and September 7 -- an excess of 148%.
Bengaluru Urban received 168 percent surplus rainfall -- 840.2mm of precipitation against a normal of 313.2mm -- during the period.
In August, Bengaluru received 370 mm of rainfall, a little short of the all-time record of 387.1 mm of rainfall in August 1998.
