Weather dept issues 'heavy rainfall' warning for this hilly state till 24 Aug

The IMD said the state will witness moderate to heavy rain for the next five days. The IMD has issued ‘yellow' alert for the rest of the days till August 2
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the next 12 hours in Himachal Pradesh. The weather monitoring agency added that the state will witness moderate to heavy rain for the next five days. The IMD has issued ‘yellow' alert for the rest of the days till August 24, Bui Lal, IMD Director of State said.
Meanwhile, on Saturday the tourists and local citizens of the state continue to face difficulties as rainfall hit the state.
According to the Superintendent of Police of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the teams of both the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are deployed to rescue the people stuck in the region and continue with the relief work for missing peoples and the ones buried under the debris in different parts of the state.
"The parts of the state including Mandi, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Hamirpur, and Shimla were badly affected during the past 24 hours," said Kumari Ilma Ifroz, SP SDRF.
She also advised all the stranded people and other commuters should follow the advisory of the SDRF and follow its social media handles to stay updated.
The roads in the Mandi region of Himachal Pradesh were blocked after heavy rainfall lashed it, resulting in several tourists being stuck, here, due to the roadblocks.
In the state, the Kullu-Sainj road was also closed due to the landslides. Earlier in the day, the Northern Railways informed that the railway bridge on Chakki river in the state's Kangra district was damaged due to a flash flood.
National Highway 5 was also closed at the Kandaghat in Solan district because of the landslide.
Yesterday, a cloudburst and a landslide were reported in the Mandi area of the state.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places today in Himachal Pradesh in the districts of Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts.
Locals and tourists have been advised to avoid going near the rivers and streams in bad weather.
The Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department has issued a warning for landslide due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25.
