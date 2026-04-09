Weather forecast for 9 April: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Assam, predicts wet spells in multiple states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Assam and warned of wet spells in northern, eastern and north-eastern states on 9 April. Furthermore, hot and humid weather conditions are expected in southern states on Thursday.
“Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal to near normal over most part of northwest, central & east India during next 3-4 days,” IMD said in its latest weather bulletin. However, Maharashtra can expect gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C till 11 April and no significant change during 12 to 14 April.
“Isolated to Scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 Kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir during 09th- 11th April,” the weather office predicted while forecasting similar weather conditions for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 9 April.
Moving to weather forecast for northeast India, IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall for Arunachal Pradesh on 9 and 12 April; for Assam and Meghalaya on 9 and 10 April; and Tripura on 9 April. Meanwhile, isolated hailstorm activity is likely in Meghalaya today.
"Isolated to Scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 9th -12th; Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand on 9th; Odisha on 9th & 10th April," the Meteorological Department said in its press release dated 8 April.
Chhattisgarh residents can expect isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall today which will be accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds.
Over the southern states, the weather is expected to remain hot and humid. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala can expect such weather conditions today while in Goa similar weather is likely on 10 and 11 April and in coastal areas of Gujarat from 11 to 14 April; in Odisha from 12 to 14 April; and in Coastal Karnataka till 11 April.
Residents of national capital can expect “mainly clear sky” today as IMD lifted yellow alert for rains. It is important to note that minimum temperature will be markedly below normal in the range of 14°C to 16°C while the maximum temperature will be appreciably below normal in the range of 30°C to 32°C.