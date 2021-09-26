Monsoon rains, which are vital for India's agricultural economy, usually arrive at the southernmost Kerala coast around June 1 and start retreating in September from the western state of Rajasthan.

After hitting the Kerala coast on June 3, the monsoon had spread to two-thirds of India by mid-June, almost 15 days earlier than expected. It tapered off in the third week of June.

Rains in June were 10% above average but 7% below average in July and 24% below average in August. So far in September, monsoon rains are 29% above average, the IMD data showed.

Here is the weather update for the next five days till 30 September:

26 September : Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over south & coastal Odisha and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam; Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Telangana and and heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gujarat Region, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep.

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh,

Chattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat State, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalseema, Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Squally wind (wind speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) very likely over the Southwest, Westcentral Arabian Sea, Northeast Arabian Sea, Gujarat coast,

Gulf of mannar & Comorin and Lakshadweep area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Gale wind (speed 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph) very likely to prevail over Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and increase further-reaching 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph.

Squally wind (wind speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) likely over the Southwest, Southeast, Westcentral & Northeast Arabian Sea, Northeast & East-central Bay of Bengal, Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay, Gulf of Mannar & Comorin area.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely along and off Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts. It will gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph from afternoon of 26th till midnight along & off north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast. Sea condition will be high over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, along and off Odisha, West Bengal and North Andhra Pradesh coasts till late evening.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

27 September: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over south Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha; Heavy to

very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha, Marathwada, Telangana, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttrakhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar islands, Gujarat State, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Lakshadweep.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh,

Chattisgarh, Gujarat State, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalseema, Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) likely over the Southwest & Westcentral Arabian Sea. Strong wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Gujarat coast, Gulf of mannar & Comorin area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Strong wind (speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Southwest & adjoing Southeast Bay of Bengal, (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) very likely over Northwest Bay of Bengal and along & off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal coasts. Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Northwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

28 September: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat State,Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa;

Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Marathwada, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.and Kerala & Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Gujarat State, Madhya Maharashtra,

Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Rayalseema.

Squally weather (wind speed 45-55 kmph to gusting 65 kmph) likely northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) likely over the Southwest, Westcentral, Northeast Arabian Sea along & off Gujarat-north Maharashtra coast. Strong wind ( wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Gujarat coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

29 September: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat State; Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand,

Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan & Goa, Telangana and Coastal Karnataka.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Chattisgarh, Gujarat State and Konkan & Goa.

Squally weather (wind speed 45-55 kmph to gusting 65 kmph) likely northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. Squally weather (wind speed 40-50kmph to gusting 60 kmph) likely over the Southwest, Westcentral Arabian Sea, Northeast Arabian Sea along & off Gujarat-north Maharashtra coast.. Strong wind (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Gujarat coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

30 September: Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat State, Konkan & Goa, Telangana and Coastal Karnataka.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Chattisgarh, Gujarat State and Konkan & Goa.

Squally weather (wind speed 45-55 kmph to gusting 65 kmph) likely northeast and adjoin eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) likely over the Southwest, Westcentral Arabian Sea, Northeast Arabian Sea along & off Gujarat-north Maharashtra coast. A strong wind (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Gujarat coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas

