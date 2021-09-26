Strong wind (speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Southwest & adjoing Southeast Bay of Bengal, (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) very likely over Northwest Bay of Bengal and along & off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal coasts. Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Northwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.