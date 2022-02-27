With several parts of Delhi receiving light rainfall on the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain during the next two hours. The weather forecasting agency has also predicted light rainfall in several parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh along with Delhi during the next two hours.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR ( Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Kosali, Mahendargarh, (Haryana): Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Dadri) Farukhnagar (Haryana) Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja (UP) during next 2 hours, IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, an overnight rain and hailstorm in parts of Delhi brought down the mercury on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said. The national capital recorded 10 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till Saturday morning along with hailstorm in several parts. The maximum temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the IMD said. The maximum temperature on Friday had settled at 27.9 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, it said.

