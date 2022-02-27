Meanwhile, an overnight rain and hailstorm in parts of Delhi brought down the mercury on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said. The national capital recorded 10 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till Saturday morning along with hailstorm in several parts. The maximum temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the IMD said. The maximum temperature on Friday had settled at 27.9 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, it said.

