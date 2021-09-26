The weather department has predicted light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South Delhi, including Kalkaji and Tughlakabad, as well as Noida during the next 2 hours.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted showers around Narnaul and Bawal in Haryana, and Khekra, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad and Shikohabad in Uttar Pradesh during this time.

Kotputli, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji in Rajasthan will also experience light to moderate rainfall in the next 2 hours.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, on Sunday morning, as per the weatherman. The maximum temperature will settle around 32 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weather department had earlier predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain. The relative humidity was recorded at 84 per cent, it ad.

The air quality index was recorded in the satisfactory category at 76 at 8.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

