Weather forecast: IMD predicts light rain in Delhi-NCR today

Weather forecast: IMD predicts light rain in Delhi-NCR today1 min read . 08:15 PM IST
The weatherman further said that light intensity rain or drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain showers for Delhi-NCR tonight. The weatherman further said that light intensity rain or drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi.
“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Delhi University, Palam), NCR (Ghaziabad, Ballabhgarh) Jhajjar, Farukhnagar (Haryana), Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Modinagar, Bulandshahar, Gabhana, Atrauli, Pilakhua (UP) during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted today evening.
“Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Jhajjar, Kosali (Haryana), Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair (UP) during next 2 hours," the weather department added.
Meanwhile, As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'satisfactory' category with an AQI of 65.
As per the government agencies, and AQI with the range of 0-50 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is deemed as 'severe'.
Presently, the temperature in the metropolitan city is 31.4 degrees Celsius.
