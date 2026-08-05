Weather & Monsoon Forecast Today LIVE: Yellow alert in Delhi, Rains to continue in Kerala, schools closed in Dehradun

Weather Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and forecast moderate rainfall on Wednesday. According to the IMD, Delhi is expected to experience generally cloudy skies until August 10.

For Wednesday, the weather office has predicted moderate rain accompanied by a generally cloudy sky. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to remain near 24 degrees Celsius. Although the showers are expected to keep temperatures in check, humid conditions may continue.

The yellow alert advises residents to remain vigilant as rain and thunderstorms could disrupt normal activities in some parts of the city.

The forecast follows rainfall across several parts of the city on Tuesday, which brought temporary relief from hot and humid weather. According to the IMD, Ayanagar recorded the highest rainfall among Delhi’s weather monitoring stations during the spell.

The IMD has also said that heavy rains will continue across Kerala on Wednesday. MD forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by surface wind speeds of up to 40 kmph at isolated places in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts during the morning hours.

Moderate rainfall accompanied by winds reaching up to 40 kmph was also likely at isolated places in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam during the same period, it said.

According to the IMD, Panathur in Kasaragod district recorded the highest rainfall in the state between 3 am on August 4 and midnight on August 5, receiving 84 mm of rain, while Cheruvanchery in Kannur district received 61 mm during the same period.