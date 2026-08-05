Weather Forecast Today LIVE: Orange alert for Delhi, Kerala; rain likely in Ahmedabad

Weather Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and forecast moderate rainfall on Wednesday. According to the IMD, Delhi is expected to experience generally cloudy skies until August 10.
For Wednesday, the weather office has predicted moderate rain accompanied by a generally cloudy sky. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to remain near 24 degrees Celsius. Although the showers are expected to keep temperatures in check, humid conditions may continue.
The yellow alert advises residents to remain vigilant as rain and thunderstorms could disrupt normal activities in some parts of the city.
The forecast follows rainfall across several parts of the city on Tuesday, which brought temporary relief from hot and humid weather. According to the IMD, Ayanagar recorded the highest rainfall among Delhi’s weather monitoring stations during the spell.
The IMD has also said that heavy rains will continue across Kerala on Wednesday. MD forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by surface wind speeds of up to 40 kmph at isolated places in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts during the morning hours.
Moderate rainfall accompanied by winds reaching up to 40 kmph was also likely at isolated places in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam during the same period, it said.
According to the IMD, Panathur in Kasaragod district recorded the highest rainfall in the state between 3 am on August 4 and midnight on August 5, receiving 84 mm of rain, while Cheruvanchery in Kannur district received 61 mm during the same period.
At least 26 people have lost their lives, and over 27,000 have been shifted to relief camps due to rain-related disasters in Keralam, news agency ANI.
Heavy rains continued to batter several parts of Kerala on Wednesday, causing widespread waterlogging and inundation of roads. More relief camps have been opened and people from low-lying areas were evacuated. The southern districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam continued to bear the brunt of the rain fury, with incessant showers and overcast skies disrupting normal life, news agency PTI reported.
Light to moderate rain is likely in Ahmedabad, while cloudy skies are expected over most parts of Gujarat on Wednesday. Thunderstorms with rain may continue in several coastal districts, including Dwarka, Okha, Porbandar, Diu and Vadodara.
Cloudy conditions are also likely in Bhuj, Naliya, Deesa, Rajkot, Veraval and Surat. Bhavnagar may witness misty or hazy weather during the day.
Widespread rainfall lashed Delhi on Wednesday, leading to traffic snarls and waterlogging in many areas, while the weather office issued yellow and orange alerts for various parts of the city, warning of moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm activity.
According to IMD, between 8.30 am and 11.30 am on Wednesday, Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded 15.4 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi Road received 26 mm. Ridge recorded trace rainfall during the period.
Areas including Vijay Chowk, Jantar Mantar, Kartavya Path, ITO, Mathura Road, Sangam Vihar, C R Park, Lodhi Road and several other localities recorded heavy rainfall.
Moderate Rain is very likely to occur at most places over Central, East, New Delhi, North West, South East, and West in the next 3 hours, the IMD said in its latest update at 12 pm.
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday announced a series of relief measures for families affected by the ongoing flood situation across the state.
"The Cabinet approved a compensation package of ₹8 lakh for the families of those who died in the disaster. The amount includes ₹4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) and ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF)," Satheesan said in a press conference after the Cabinet meeting.
So far, 26 people have lost their lives in monsoon-related incidents. Eleven people have been injured, and four others remain missing, he said.
The chief minister said 462 relief camps are currently functioning across the state, providing shelter to 27,048 people displaced by heavy rain, floods and landslides.
The highest number of relief camps are in Pathanamthitta (157), Kottayam (154) and Alappuzha (81), while the remaining districts have fewer than 10 camps each.
The chief minister also said crop damage has been reported in 1,882 hectares of farmland, affecting 23,537 farmers. The preliminary estimate of the agricultural loss is ₹67.44 crore, and the figure is expected to rise after the final assessment.
IMD has forecast a wet spell for Odisha from Wednesday as several districts remained affected by floods. The IMD said the rain spell will begin on August 5 and continue till August 10.
While the weather office noted that the entire state will receive rainfall for five consecutive days from August 5, it issued an 'orange warning' -- advising people to take action -- for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mayurbhanj on Wednesday.
An orange warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar on August 6 as well, it said.
The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Wednesday, with overnight rains threatening fresh inundation in low-lying areas even as the death toll reached 89 and more than 1.22 lakh people remained affected across five districts.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat district continued to flow in a "severe flood situation" on Wednesday morning.
"Due to the continuous rise in the water level of the Dhansiri at Numaligarh, citizens are advised to stay away from the river," an ASDMA spokesperson said.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday, between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Ayanagar recorded the highest rainfall at 49.3 mm, followed by Safdarjung at 9.4 mm, Palam at 8.1 mm, Lodhi Road at 3.7 mm and the Ridge at 1.5 mm.