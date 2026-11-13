Weather forecast November 13: Snowfall, heavy rain with thunderstorms in western Himalayan region; check IMD prediction

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast rain in several parts of India on Friday, November 13. Read more to find out.

Jammu and Kashmir could see rain across many areas. The forecast also mentions rain in Ladakh and neighbouring areas. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands could get heavy rain with thunderstorms. Parts of Delhi are likely to see moderate fog.

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The IMD released its weather bulletin on Thursday, November 12. It said a western disturbance would bring rain and snow to the western Himalayan region. The weather system is likely to affect the region through November 13. Rain or snow could occur in scattered areas. It could spread across many parts of the region.

The Friday warning includes heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity over Jammu and Kashmir. The bulletin flagged heavy rain and snow at isolated places in Kashmir Valley on Thursday. Heavy rain with thunderstorms is likely over Jammu and Kashmir again on Saturday, November 14.

For Delhi, the forecast points to moderate fog in parts of three districts. These include South East Delhi, East Delhi and Central Delhi.

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The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to see heavy rainfall on Friday. Thunderstorms could accompany the rain. The IMD expects heavy rain and thunderstorms there on Saturday too. Heavy rain could continue over the islands on Sunday and Monday.

Bay of Bengal Meanwhile, the IMD is watching a developing weather system over the southeast Bay of Bengal. A low-pressure area is likely to form there around November 13. It is then expected to move northwest.

The system could become a well-marked low-pressure area around November 14. It could strengthen into a depression around November 15 over the same region.

The bulletin also described the weather conditions behind the forecast. It placed the western disturbance over the Kashmir division and nearby areas. The IMD noted a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbouring areas.

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Another circulation lay over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area. The department reported a separate circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and nearby areas.

Hailstorms The IMD reported hailstorms in Assam and Meghalaya. Hail fell at isolated places during the previous day. Its Thursday outlook flagged heavy rain and hail in those states.

The same outlook included heavy rain for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail were also likely over Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The seven-day outlook lists November 16 as the last day with heavy rain warnings. The IMD had issued no warnings for the final two days of that outlook.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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