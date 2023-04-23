Weather forecast this week: IMD predicts pleasant weather during April-end, no heatwave2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 07:37 AM IST
- IMD weather updates: The weather forecasting agency said that the month of April is likely to end on a cooler note this year, predicting the arrival of another western disturbance on Sunday
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted pleasant weather during April-end in most parts of the country. Giving a sign of relief, IMD in its latest forecast said there won't be searing heatwave conditions that had rattled people this week.
