The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted pleasant weather during April-end in most parts of the country. Giving a sign of relief, IMD in its latest forecast said there won't be searing heatwave conditions that had rattled people this week.

The weather forecasting agency said that the month of April is likely to end on a cooler note this year, predicting the arrival of another western disturbance on Sunday.

According to the IMD, the eastern disturbance is expected to begin influencing the weather on Sunday and Monday and will keep the mercury below 40 degrees Celsius at least till 28 April in Delhi.

The weather agency added that a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh and another over interior Tamil Nadu. A trough of relatively low pressure runs from northwest Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu across Telangana. Private forecaster Skymet Weather added another trough extending from northeast Bihar to Odisha via Jharkhand.

Weather experts say a trough usually brings cloudy conditions and rain, leading to a drop in temperatures.

Respite from heatwave:

IMD said several Indian states will not experience heatwaves this week. On Saturday, the heatwave conditions abated from Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha.

Rainfall in April:

The weather office said hailstorms are very likely in parts of Odisha over the next three days, in Bihar for the next two days, and on Monday in Vidarbha. Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday and in Odisha on Monday. Duststorm is very likely at isolated places in south Haryana, northeast Rajasthan, and west Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Skymet said scattered rainfall is expected in the entire Northeast, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. Thunderstorms with patchy rain may occur over the western Himalayas, parts of Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, southeast Uttar Pradesh, southeast Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and south-interior Karnataka.

The IMD has advised farmers should undertake harvesting of matured rice, maize, groundnut, and ragi in Andhra Pradesh; rice in Kerala, and keep the harvested produce in safer places.

A spell of light rain at isolated places in Bihar provided some relief to people from the scorching heat on Saturday.

Intermittent rain accompanied by hailstorms lashed several parts of the state in the last 24 hours.